Apple unveils MacBook Air powered by new M2 chip

San Francisco, June 7 At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, tech giant Apple has introduced a completely redesigned MacBook Air and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the new M2 chip.

With an all-new, strikingly thin design and even more performance, MacBook Air features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system. It is now available in four finishes silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight.

"We are so excited to bring our new M2 chip to the world's two most popular laptops the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement.

M2 also comes to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the world's second best-selling laptop delivering incredible performance, up to 24GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and up to 20 hours of battery life, all in a compact design.

The new MacBook Air and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro join the even more powerful 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max to round out the strongest lineup of Mac notebooks ever offered. Both laptops will be available next month.

M2 starts the second generation of Apple's M-series chips and extends the remarkable features of M1.

MacBook Air with M2 starts at Rs 119,900 and Rs 109,900 for education. Meanwhile, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 starts at Rs 129,900 and Rs 119,900 for education.

