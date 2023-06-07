Apple updates its App Store rules to crack down on clones

Los Angeles [US], June 7 : Apple has updated its App Store Review Guidelines to crack down on app clones and copycats.

The company in a blog said impersonating an app is now considered a violation of the App Store's rules, Tech Crunch reported.

"Submitting apps which impersonate other apps or services is considered a violation of the Developer Code of Conduct and may result in removal from the Apple Developer Program," Apple said.

The updated guidelines mention that developers shouldn't copy the app's code or user interface, or have a similar name to another popular app.

"Come up with your own ideas. We know you have them, so make yours come to life. Don't simply copy the latest popular app on the App Store, or make some minor changes to another app's name or UI and pass it off as your own," the new section in the guidelines reads. "In addition to risking an intellectual property infringement claim, it makes the App Store harder to navigate and just isn't fair to your fellow developers," the rules stated.

The new rule change focuses on apps copying the looks and nomenclature of other apps.

Meanwhile, Apple has launched several new products at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference.

The company introduced 15-inch Macbook, M2 chip as well as updates to iOS, iPadOS, MacOS and WatchOs versions. But the highlight of the event was 'Vision Pro', the much-awaited mixed reality headset. Apple Vision Pro's starting price is USD 3499 and it will be available in the United States from next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor