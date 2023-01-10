Apple working on all-in-one chip: Report

San Francisco, Jan 10 Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a new in-house chip which is likely to power cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality on its devices.

According to Bloomberg, the iPhone maker is also working on a replacement for the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip which it currently uses from Broadcom, and is planning to start integrating it into devices in 2025, reports The Verge.

Moreover, the tech giant is putting efforts to develop its own cellular modems to replace Qualcomm modems.

The company is expected to use its own modems "by the end of 2024 or early 2025."

"For Apple product revenue, we now expect to have the vast majority of share of 5G modems for the 2023 iPhone launch, up from our previous 20 per cent assumption. Beyond this, there are no changes to our planning assumption, and we are assuming minimal contribution from Apple product revenues in fiscal '25," Clare Conley, Qualcomm spokesperson, said in a statement.

It is still unclear when a combined cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip would be integrated into an iPhone, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor