Apple's AR/VR Headset may include video content created by Hollywood directors

Apple is reportedly working on an augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headgear that will be powered by realityOS, and the Cupertino tech giant is collaborating with Hollywood directors on video content.

According to the New York Times, Jon Favreau will make mixed reality programming based on his previous Apple TV Plus series Prehistoric Planet, as reported by Mashable.

Apple fans and tech lovers will have to wait until next year to see mixed reality video material, as the headset is expected to debut in 2023. Today, the Cupertino tech giant will host the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, which will be broadcast live on the company's official YouTube channel and website at 10:20 p.m. IST.

New versions of iOS, iPADOS, watchOS, macOS, and realityOS will be released by the firm. The augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset, on the other hand, may not be available during the event.

As per Mashable, Apple is rumoured to be releasing a new developer toolkit that will allow developers to integrate camera and speech functionality into their apps. The corporation has yet to acknowledge the AR/VR headset's debut or existence; nonetheless, insiders have stated that it will appear in 2023.

As previously stated, Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 will be live-streamed on the company's official website and YouTube channel on June 6 at 10:30 p.m. IST.

( With inputs from ANI )

