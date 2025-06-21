Asiana flight to Tokyo turns back due to suspected engine issue

Seoul, June 21 An Asiana Airlines flight bound for Tokyo returned to Incheon, west of Seoul, around one hour after departure on Saturday following the detection of an engine issue, the company said.

The OZ108 flight, which had departed for Narita International Airport from Incheon International Airport at 6:49 p.m., landed at Incheon at around 7:42 p.m. under relevant safety procedures, according to the company.

There were no injuries reported among the 263 passengers aboard, it added, reports Yonhap news agency.

Smoke reportedly occurred after a spark appeared on one side of the engine.

Asiana Airlines is inspecting the A330-300 aircraft to determine the exact cause of the incident, such as whether there was an engine issue or a bird strike.

The company plans to replace the aircraft and operate an alternative flight for passengers at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, in consideration of the nighttime landing and takeoff curfew hours at Narita.

Meanwhile, South Korea's antitrust regulator said last week that it has rejected a proposed mileage integration plan submitted by Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., citing insufficient details and consumer benefit concerns.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said the plan, submitted earlier in the day as part of the carriers' broader merger plan, failed to meet the standards necessary to proceed with a formal review.

"There were shortcomings in the proposed mileage redemption plan compared to what Asiana Airlines previously offered," the FTC said. "In terms of the proposed mileage integration ratio and other explanations, we found the submission insufficient to initiate a full assessment."

The FTC requested Korean Air to immediately revise and supplement the proposal before resubmitting.

The regulator declined to disclose the details of the proposal, noting that it is considering holding consultations with stakeholders and experts at an appropriate time after revisions are made.

Public attention has been focused on the mileage integration ratio, a key component of the plan.

Flight miles are earned through actual air travel or accumulated via credit card spending, hotel partnerships and other non-flight activities.

