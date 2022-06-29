At CHOGM, Rotary awards highest recognition to Prince Charles

New Delhi, June 29 At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali in Rwanda, Rotary awarded its highest recognition Rotary Award of Honour to Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.

Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta presented the honour to Prince Charles.

Also leaders of nations and other individuals were honoured.

"Prince Charles profusely thanked Rotary for the honour," Mehta told on Wednesday.

He said the Prince of Wales was full of appreciation of various humanitarian activities of his charities and Rotary and the opportunities to work together.

During COP26, the United Nations climate summit held last November in Glasgow, the Prince of Wales encouraged environmentalists to seek nature-based solutions to global warming.

"After billions of years of evolution, nature is our best teacher," the Prince of Wales had said. "In this regard, restoring natural capital, accelerating nature-based solutions and leveraging the circular bio-economy will be vital to our efforts."

Mehta, who at COP26 led a roundtable discussion with Patricia Scotland, secretary-general of the Commonwealth, emphasised the critical role mangroves play in mitigating and adapting to climate change, according to a post on Rotary.

Mangroves sequester large amounts of carbon and also protect against storm surges and coastal erosion, filter pollutants, and provide habitat for aquatic life, among other benefits.

Over the past six years, the Rotary Foundation has supported sustainable, community-based solutions to addressing threats to the environment, directing $18 million in grant funds toward environmental projects. Protecting the environment is one of Rotary's areas of focus and Rotary clubs are positioned to make a difference in broader environmental efforts, including mangrove restoration.

The Rotary Award of Honour was established by Rotary International in 1990 to be given to heads of state and other dignitaries who have made a significant contribution to international understanding and goodwill.

