Atomic energy sector to get Rs 32,342 crore

New Delhi/Chennai, Feb 1 The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has asked for an allocation of about Rs 32,342 crore for 2022-23.

In the demand for grants placed in the Parliament as part of the budget papers, the DAE has demanded a fund allocation of about Rs 32,342 crore up from the revised estimates of about Rs 31,301 crore.

The three public sector undertakings under the DAE gets a total of Rs.7,573.12 crore - the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd Rs 7,288.77 crore, the Uranium Corporation of India Ltd Rs 12.35 crore and the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) - Rs 272 crore.

The allocation for the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is estimated at Rs 2,918 crore and for Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at about Rs 510 crore.

