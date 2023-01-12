Auto Expo 2023: Tata Group to make electric vehicle battery cells in Europe

India’s oldest conglomerate, Tata Group, is planning to set up electric vehicle cell-manufacturing operations in Europe as it tries to accelerate its British marque unit’s shift to battery-powered cars. The plan should help the company better control critical parts of the supply chain, which has faced disruptions globally during the Covid pandemic. Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover benefit from being a part of larger ecosystem, the CFO said.

Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors will be the anchor customers for the facility, which will also sell battery cells to the wider market, Tata Motors Chief Financial Officer P.B. Balaji said in an interview at the India Auto Expo taking place this week on the outskirts of New Delhi. We are well covered on the production plans for batteries, but we will require some cell capacity coming into Europe,” Balaji said.