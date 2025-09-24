B30 locations contribute 18 pc of mutual fund assets till August: Report

New Delhi, Sep 24 The locations beyond the top 30 cities in India (B30 locations) contributed 18 per cent or Rs 14.14 trillion assets of the mutual fund industry till August, a report said on Wednesday.

Assets from B30 locations decreased from Rs 14.20 trillion in July to Rs 14.14 trillion in August 25, representing a marginal dip of 0.4 per cent. However, year-on-year, the same rose by 16 per cent. Meanwhile, assets from the top 30 cities (T30 locations) also grew 16 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the month.

B30 locations tend towards equity assets as nearly 76.49 per cent of the assets from these locations are in equity schemes and 9.19 per cent in balanced schemes, ICRA Analytics said in a report.

At the same time, close to 11.81 per cent of the assets from the B30 location are in debt-oriented schemes, while the same from the T30 location accounts for 31.41 per cent.

In August 2025, as much as 27.44 per cent of assets held by individual investors were from the B30 locations, while 4.79 per cent of institutional assets came from B30 locations.

According to the report, institutional assets are concentrated in T30 locations, accounting for 95.21 per cent of the total.

In the same month last year (August 2024), 26.87 per cent of assets were held by individual investors from B30 locations and 5.13 per cent of institutional assets from B30 locations.

Meanwhile, as of August this year, approximately 27.14 per cent of retail investors opted for direct investments, while 65.50 per cent of retail investors came through the route of non-associate distributors.

Nearly 28.75 per cent of high-net-worth individual (HNI) assets were directly invested. Additionally, 47.92 per cent of the mutual fund industry's assets were invested directly and 45.75 per cent came from non-associate distributors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor