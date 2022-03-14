BenQ unveils new projector at Rs 4 lakh

New Delhi, March 14 Taiwanese electronics company BenQ on Monday launched the 4K home projector X3000i for Rs 4,00,000 in the Indian market.

The projector comes with 4K UHD resolution, 3000 ANSI Lumens brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 4 LED light source and upto 240Hz refresh rate with 4ms response time.

"3000i is designed for big screen movie enthusiasts, immersive gamers and stadium experience seekers who are looking for big screen home entertainment in a well-lit environment. X3000i also features built-in Android TV for accessing 5000+ apps, movies, TV shows etc. along with mirror casting and voice assistant support," the company said in a statement.

X3000i ensures a surreal audio visual experience with 10W built-in treVolo speakers for true tone sound and complete immersion. The audio quality is further enhanced by Bongiovi DPS technology which optimises sound in real time.

The 4LED light source in X3000i ensures 25 per cent higher brightness and color than traditional RGBRGB lamps which helps to enhance colour contrast.

To take the gaming experience to the next level, X3000i features three preset game modes: RPG, FPS and SPG. The LED light source in X3000i ensures 30,000 hours of long lasting operation.

BenQ X3000i comes with a complete peace of mind warranty of two years on projector and two years or 20,000 hours on light source, whichever is earlier.

