Best Online PDF Editors for Indian Users

When you are learning or working on a document that is in PDF format, it is helpful to have an online PDF Editor that lets you make the changes you need as you proceed. There are several tools available online that aid you in this endeavour and help streamline your workflows. Highlight text, make notes, add watermarks, or change a document for a presentation, all in a few clicks.

There are many great tools out there that make editing easy for users, but what exactly do they do, how do you understand which one to pick, and especially, are they safe? Let’s find out.

What is a PDF Editor?



A PDF Editor lets you create and edit PDF files and make changes to them. Usually, PDF files have formatting that remains intact and cannot be changed unless you have specialised tools or the authority to do so. But, with the help of trusted PDF editors online, you can perform this task in a breeze. The good ones are easy to use for people who want to create, read, and change files.

Features of Trusted Online PDF Editor

When you make a list of all the things PDF editors can do, it's hard to get to the end. We have, however, put together a list of this best PDF editor online's features below:

Making a PDF

With a PDF Editor, you can create PDFs from different types of files, such as Microsoft Office documents, scanned documents, web pages, and more. They also let you change settings like page size, orientation, and compression and offer different conversion choices.

Tools for Editing

Online PDF editors offer several handy editing tools that users can use to change what's inside their PDF files. It becomes easy for you to add, remove, or change text, images, and graphics in a PDF file. The software gives you many layout choices to ensure everything looks consistent and professional.

Safety of Documents

Reliable and trusted PDF editors have robust security protocols that prioritise your data safety. You can protect your files with passwords and permissions to limit who can access them, stop copying or printing, and encrypt the information in the files. Digital signatures can also be added to ensure that the document is authentic.

Integration and Working Together

Online platforms offer package services that help you integrate on different platforms and collaborate with teams across. Let’s consider Adobe tools and services. The Adobe Document Cloud consists of Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Scan, Adobe Acrobat Sign and other tools and features that let you seamlessly work on PDFs. It also works with several mobile devices, desktop systems, and web browsers.

Features for accessibility

Some online PDF editors make access easy for people with disabilities. They let you create tagged PDFs that are easy for assistive tools to read. They also enable the addition of alternative text descriptions for pictures and reflow text to make it easier to read.

Understanding Pros and Cons of Online PDF Editors

The multiple features that we discussed clearly show the prowess of online PDF editors. However, there are always two sides to a coin, which we will discuss now.

Pros

Cost-effective

Online PDF editors are free to use, saving you tons of money while providing you with the necessary features. It is a great choice for when you need to use the tool occasionally.

Basic editing

You can perform simple editing tasks such as adding or deleting pages, reordering them, adding page numbers, compressing them, converting them to various file types and what not. Editing tasks like adding or removing text, adding images or shapes, and moving pages around become very easy to handle.

Easy access

Free downloads are easy to find online, and anyone with an internet link can access them. This is a handy option for people who need to edit PDFs sometimes but don't want to buy software.

Cons

Limited function

Free online tools might let you change files in some fundamental ways, but they usually don't have advanced features that come with paid versions. For example, they might not have OCR (Optical Character Recognition) capabilities, redaction tools, or batch processing options. These restrictions might make you less productive if your job requires you to work with others or change complicated documents.

Security risks

People who upload or download documents from unofficial online sources always risk downloading malware or other harmful programs. These threats could make your machine less safe and put your private data at risk. Be careful, and only download from sites you know you can trust.

