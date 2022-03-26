Beware of these shopping sites, customers are getting different products with cheap quality, check details

We all love online shopping especially when you get clothes at a cheaper price, but sometimes online shopping could go wrong, as many cyber criminals make such fake sites and we get trapped. Like same such cases have come to fore in the recent days.

The customers ordered some clothes online via COD but got something else, not just a different quality but the clothes too. Even after complaining to the site, no action had taken place. The customers told Lokmat that even after complaining to the police, the authorities didn't consider it because the scam is of a small amount.

Two such cases which had happened in recent days are

1) First, with a Nagpur, Maharashtra resident, a 16-year-old girl ordered Tee+jeans from an Instagram site name, Kloset.storee but got different products with cheap quality after complaining to the site she hasn't got any response yet even after the replacement policy, she ordered the product via COD. Talking to Lokmat she said "I got to know about this site when I was scrolling through stories then I asked about the price of that dress then he/she told me that it cost 699 then I asked is cod available or not he/she said yes then I placed my order and then he/she said that it will reach to me within 5 to 6 days. After 5 days the delivery of order came I gave the money to the courier boy and he gave me the parcel and then when I opened it there was some another dress inside it then I messaged her and she didn't respond." Here's what she ordered and what she got

The girl ordered this product,

And she got this product

2) The second case has happened with the Mumbai resident girl, a 20-year-old girl who ordered inner wears from the authorized site name, thehoneywear but she got a cheap quality saree, she ordered the product via COD for Rs, 699. After this, she also complained to the police but no action had taken place because it was of small amount, the police said her. The site was having a cancellation+ replacement policy but they didn't respond to the complaint too. And now the site changed its domain and also blocked the consumers to whom they theft. Here's what she ordered what she got

She ordered this

And she got this