BharatGPT Hanooman to Replace ChatGPT in India? Know About the AI Model Developed by Reliance With IIT Bombay

In a significant development for India's artificial intelligence (AI) era, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has joined forces with IIT-Bombay and seven other IITs to develop the ChatGPT-style AI model to give competition to OpenAI's version.

RIL-IITs collaboration aims to develop and launch "Hanooman," an AI service designed to offer an alternative to the popular OpenAI platform in India to help to fulfil Indian needs and challenges.

Hanooman Features:

Unveiled at a Mumbai tech conference, Hanooman was impressed with its versatility in handling various Indian languages. It operates in 11 local languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, catering to the diverse linguistic landscape of India. The model targets sectors like healthcare, education, and governance, aiming to address specific Indian needs and challenges. Hanooman has multimodal AI capabilities for generating text-to-text, text-to-speech, text-to-video and vice versa content.

What is the Size of These Language Models?

The family of foundational language models ranges up to 40 billion parameters in terms of size. The first four among the series, which are 1.5 billion, 7 billion, 13 billion and 40 billion parameters, will be released next month and will be open-sourced.

The creation of Hanooman is the result of a collaborative effort between BharatGPT, renowned IIT universities, Reliance Jio, and the Indian government. Startups such as Sarvam, Krutrim, and venture capital investors have also played a crucial role by contributing to open-source AI models tailored specifically for Indian contexts.

Vishnu Vardhan, the Founder of SML, announced that the "Hanooman" series comprises Indic Language Models (LLMs) trained on 22 Indian languages, boasting sizes ranging up to 40 billion parameters. Vardhan also highlighted plans for the open-source release of these modules scheduled for the upcoming month.

Reliance Jio, leveraging its extensive subscriber network, plans to spearhead AI deployment initiatives such as Jio Brain, tapping into the vast potential of AI technology to enhance user experiences and drive innovation across diverse industries.