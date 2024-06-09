Bhavish Aggarwal heads to attend PM Modi's swearing-in, shares photos

New Delhi, June 9 Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, who headed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in Delhi on Sunday shared pictures of the venue on the social media platform, X.

To give the caption, he simply used the Indian flag. He shared three pictures, showing Rashtrapati Bhavan in the post.

Abhishek Asthana, co-founder of Hood app, who also goes by the name Gabbar on X, was also invited to attend the ceremony.

He shared a picture of the official invitation from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on X.

PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony will take place at 7.15 p.m.

PM-elect Modi is all set to become the first person after the country's first premier Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

At the NDA meeting on Friday, PM Modi was elected as the leader of the Lower House, BJP and the NDA Parliamentary party.

In the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA enjoys a comfortable majority with 293 seats.

