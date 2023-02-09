Bill Gates finds love again, reportedly dating late Oracle, CEO Mark Hurd's wife Paula Hurd

The Microsoft co-founder, 67, is dating Paula Hurd, widow of Mark Hurd, the CEO of software company Oracle and the one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard, who died in 2019.Gates and Hurd, 60, were photographed together at the Australian Open last month, sitting side-by-side as they watched the Men's Singles Final.News of the relationship comes close to two years after Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in August 2021.

Gates and French Gates, 58, share three children, daughters Jennifer, 26, and Phoebe, 20, and son Rory, 23. Jennifer is currently expecting her first child with husband Nayel Nassar and is "due any day. Just recently, Bill and Paula were spotted together at the Men's Singles Final during the Australian Open in January, following which they were rumoured to be dating. They were also seen sitting next to each other in September 2022 at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London. Paula Hurd's husband Mark Hurd died in October 2019 at age 62 after a long battle with cancer. They were married for 30 years and had two daughters Kathryn and Kelly. Paula is an event planner and a philanthropist as well as a tech executive. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1984.

