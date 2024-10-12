BJP’s strong performance in assembly polls brought optimism to domestic market: Experts

Mumbai, Oct 12 The ruling party’s stronger-than-expected performance in the assembly elections brought a degree of optimism to the domestic stock market this week amid global geo-political uncertainties, analysts said on Saturday.

The broader market showed some resilience and attempted to bounce back, with the Nifty50 index finding support at the 24,800 level.

However, this support remains tentative, posing the risk of being an intermediate level. This week, the market could not sustain its positivity, and the Nifty50 closed below 25,000, according to market watchers.

The Indian stock market is currently in a phase of consolidation due to premium valuations and a subdued outlook for Q2 results.

In contrast, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are capitalising on arbitrage opportunities in the Chinese markets, driven by stimulus measures and low valuations.

The RBI policy was neutral this week, as the change in stance does not indicate the likelihood of a rate cut in the near term.

The domestic benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Friday, in line with global cues. Nifty started the day on a positive note, traded in a narrow range, but in the second half, the index saw profit booking, ultimately closing on a flat note at 24,998.

The volatility index, INDIA VIX, cooled off by 4.65 per cent, settling at 13.47, indicating a drop in market volatility, said Hrishikesh Yedve from Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates.

The bulls continued their gravity-defying move at the start of the expiry week and led the benchmark index to new highs.

Decoupled with the mixed global cues over the weekend, the sentiments for domestic markets kept soaring with participation from the broader markets.

“In light of the monthly expiry and overbought parameters, it is advisable to proactively secure profits at regular intervals instead of adopting a complacent approach. Additionally, the broader market exhibits significant sectoral movements that are poised to outperform. Therefore, it is imperative to maintain a stock-specific focus and vigilantly monitor global market developments,” said Osho Krishan from Angel One.

Next week, Q2 FY25 results will be closely monitored. The preview of Q2 results suggests a weaker performance on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

