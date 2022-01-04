Blackberry phones will stop working from today

If you're using a BlackBerry phone, it's time to say goodbye to these mobiles. Because BlackBerry mobiles will not work from today. Phones with the company's world famous QWERTY keypad will not work from today. From today, you can see this phone as an old and rejected model. That means don't try to call or send SMS to your friends from your BlackBerry phone. Because from today, the functioning of these mobiles is completely shut down.

BlackBerry is one of the most popular smartphone brands. The company stopped making their popular QWERTY keypad-BlackBerry OS phone a few years ago, but the device had software support. However, at the beginning of 2022, BlackBerry is stopping support for its smartphones. BlackBerry announced last week on Thursday that it would discontinue support for all classic BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 supported smartphones. Customers who are still using phones running on the same software have been told by the company that they will no longer be able to support services offered on cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity from January 4.

This means that you will no longer be able to perform basic tasks like calls, cellular data, SMS and emergency calls from a BlackBerry phone. The important thing to note here is that this change will not affect BlackBerry smartphones running on Android. The company has officially stopped supporting BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 smartphones starting today (January 4, 2022).

"As a reminder, the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022," the statement reads.

However, in February 2020, TCL announced that it would no longer produce BlackBerry phones. The company’s last phone launch was BlackBerry KEY2 LE. In 2020, Texas-based startup OnwardMobility released a teaser to launch a 5G Blackberry phone in 2021. Although this model has not surfaced yet.