Blinkit Rolls Out 10-Minute Ambulance Booking Service in Gurugram; Here's How You Can Avail It

Blinkit has launched a new feature enabling users to book ambulances through its app. The quick commerce platform, which already leads in providing groceries, fashion, stationery, and more, announced the debut of its 10-minute Blinkit Ambulance Service on Thursday. Initially available only in Gurugram, the service is expected to expand significantly in the coming months and years, according to Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

Users can now book an ambulance for emergency situations using Blinkit's new service, which guarantees that an ambulance will be dispatched and reach the user within 10 minutes. Currently in its testing phase, the Blinkit Ambulance Service begins operating today, January 2, in Gurugram. Users in the area will soon see the option to request an ambulance directly through the Blinkit app.

Ambulance in 10 minutes.



We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start… pic.twitter.com/N8i9KJfq4z — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 2, 2025

Our ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections. Each ambulance has a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver to make sure we are able to deliver the highest quality of service in time of need. Profit is not a goal here. We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term, said Albinder Dhindsa in a post X.

How to Book an Ambulance on Blinkit

Blinkit will roll out the ambulance service in phases, announcing its availability as it expands. To book an ambulance, users can do so directly through the Blinkit app. Once the service is available, users will see an ambulance icon next to the "Print" option on the app. By clicking on this icon, users can input the address where they want the ambulance to arrive and complete the booking, similar to purchasing groceries or using Blinkit’s printing services.

After booking, users will receive the vehicle details along with information on the medical assistance available on board to assist with the emergency.

