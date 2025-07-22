Blue Jet Healthcare’s net profit falls 17 pc, shares hit 10 pc lower circuit

Mumbai, July 22 Blue Jet Healthcare Limited on Tuesday reported a 17.18 per cent drop on sequential basis in its net profit for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26, with earnings falling to Rs 91.1 crore from Rs 110 crore in the previous quarter.

Following the earnings report, the company’s shares hit a 10 per cent lower circuit on Tuesday, closing at Rs 906.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Total expenses also jumped significantly by 16.89 per cent to Rs 240.1 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, the company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 354.7 crore in Q1, up from Rs 340.4 crore in the previous quarter -- marking a 4.2 per cent growth.

Total income also increased by 2.95 per cent to Rs 363 crore during the quarter, the company said in its regulatory filing.

Blue Jet’s EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 121 crore, down 13.1 per cent compared to the March quarter.

The EBITDA margin narrowed by over 700 basis points quarter-on-quarter, although the company noted an improvement in both EBITDA and margin when compared to the same period previous year.

Over the past five days, the stock has delivered a negative return of Rs 66.75 or 6.86 per cent.

However, it has still gained Rs 49.9 or 5.83 per cent in the past month and Rs 347.4 or 62.17 per cent over the last six months.

Since the beginning of 2025, the stock has risen by 57 per cent, as per the official data.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Shiven Arora, Managing Director of Blue Jet Healthcare, attributed the performance to the ramp-up in the PI and API product categories.

He also expressed confidence in the company’s growth strategy, backed by capacity expansion, strong R&D, and a solid pipeline of high-value products.

“Looking ahead, we remain confident in our growth strategy, driven by capacity expansions, enhanced R&D capabilities, and a robust pipeline of high-value products,” Arora added.

“We are committed to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders through consistent performance, innovation, and strategic investments,” he mentioned.

Blue Jet Healthcare is a specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients company operating under a CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) model.

It focuses on contrast media intermediates and high-intensity sweeteners and serves several global pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies, including GE Healthcare, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, Unilever, and others.

