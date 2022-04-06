Buy this 43-inch Smart TV for less than 20,000

Infinix has launched a new smart TV series in India. The Hong Kong-based smartphone company has uncovered the Infinix X3 Smart TV series in the country. Infinix had previously launched the Infinix X1 series in India. The new series is aimed at budget buyers. The Infinix X3 Smart TV arrives in two different sizes, including the 32-inch TV as well as the 43-inch.Infinix X3 has been launched at a price of Rs 11,999 for the 32-inch, Rs 19,999 for the 43-inch TV. The TVs are available for pre-orders from March 12 and March 16.

The 32-inch TV comes with an HD screen whereas the 43-inch TV comes with a FULL HD resolution. The 32-inch TV comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 93 percent whereas the 43-inch TV comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 96 per cent. The Infinix X3 Smart TVs are powered by the Anti-Blue Ray Technology, which minimizes the harmful blue rays emitted from them, avoiding serious damage that can affect the eyes over a period. The 32-inch TV comes with a 20W output (2 Box speakers) and the 43-inch TV comes with a 36W output with 2 Box speakers and 2 Tweeters. The Smart TV runs on Android 11.