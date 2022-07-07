BYJU's ropes in two ex-Amazon execs at key positions

New Delhi, July 7 Edtech platform BYJU's on Thursday announced that it has roped in two former Amazon executives Sunil Sharma and Darshan Bhandari to further enhance its learning products and solutions.

Sharma has been appointed as Vice President, Engineering - Student and Teacher Experience and Bhandari as Vice-President, Engineering - BYJU's Tuition Centre and Devices.

"I am delighted to welcome Sunil and Darshan as we continue to strengthen our tech foundation," Anil Goel, President - Technology, BYJU's, said in a statement.

"While Sunil's expertise across technology, strategy, and execution will bolster BYJU's ongoing initiatives to optimally leverage technological solutions and improve the student experience, Darshan will play a key role in enhancing tech-led growth, providing support for improved front-end and back-end processes and helping us achieve our overarching digital and technology goals," he added.

With a career spanning over 21 years, Sharma brings with him a proven track record of scaling technology teams across companies such as Amazon, Hewlett Packard, and AGT International. Meanwhile, Bhandari is a seasoned engineering leader and growth specialist with over 18 years of experience in technology innovation, building top talent and delivering world-class products across companies such as Amazon, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Amdocs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor