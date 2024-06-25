C-DAC, AICTE partner to create industry-ready workforce for high-performance computing

New Delhi, June 25 In a bid to build an ecosystem for skilled talent in high-performance computing (HPC) and allied areas, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) on Tuesday joined the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The MoU between the two aims to create an industry-ready workforce for the HPC and advanced technologies.

S Krishnan, Secretary, IT Ministry, said the HPC-aware manpower development activity under National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) will now reach a wider audience in engineering colleges across the country.

“This, in turn, will help in building HPC-related capability in the technical workforce, making them ready for the industry”, he said at the MoU signing event.

Some of the key activities to be taken up are training programmes for master trainers, enhancing the subject expertise in HPC and allied technologies of faculties and offering courses on the Ministry of Education’s SWAYAM platform which offers free online courses in various disciplines to the learners.

C-DAC will also offer the HPC learning platforms like PARAM Shavak, PARAM Vidya and other upcoming ones through AICTE to nominated institutes.

“We are taking a significant step towards creating a robust ecosystem for HPC education in India,” said Professor TG Sitharam, Chairman AICTE.

It is expected that 2,500 faculty members from about 1,000 engineering colleges across India will be trained through 50 faculty development programmes (FDP).

The NSM is a flagship programme of the government to build capacity and capability in HPC in the country, being executed by MeitY and DST.

