CBI Alerts Public About WhatsApp-CBI Scam: Tips to Protect Yourself and Prevent Financial Loss

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a stern warning to the public regarding a rise in fraudulent schemes. Scammers are posing as CBI officers, utilizing the agency’s logo and the names of senior officials to lend credibility to their scams and deceive unsuspecting individuals into handing over money.

CBI Issues Warning on Increasing Online Frauds

The CBI has alerted the public through a post on X (formerly Twitter) about the growing prevalence of online scams. The agency has urged users to remain vigilant to protect themselves from fraudulent activities.

Please be alert about scams misusing the names and designations of senior CBI Officers. Fake documents carrying signature of CBI Officers, including Director, CBI coupled with fake warrants/summons are circulated to commit frauds, especially on the Internet/emails/WhatsApp etc. Publicly available CBI logo is misused by some criminals as their display picture to make calls, mainly through WhatsApp, to extort money. Public is advised to be cautious and not fall prey to such scams. Any such attempt should be immediately reported to the local Police, CBI posted on X.

Tips for Staying Protected