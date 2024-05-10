Centre Directs Telecom Operators to Block Over 28,000 Mobile Sets Linked to Cybercrimes

The Centre has directed telecom operators to block 28,200 mobile handsets and has further mandated the re-verification of 20 lakh mobile connections linked with these devices. This directive comes as part of a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Communications, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and State Police to combat the misuse of telecom resources in cybercrime and financial frauds, as stated in an official announcement today.

This joint initiative seeks to dismantle fraudster networks and safeguard citizens against digital threats. An examination conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and State Police has uncovered the misuse of 28,200 mobile handsets in cybercrimes. Additionally, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has conducted an analysis revealing that an alarming 20 lakh numbers were associated with these mobile devices.

Subsequently, DoT issued directions to telecom service providers for pan India blocking of 28,200 mobile handsets and to carry out immediate re-verifications of 20 lakh mobile connections linked to these handsets. DoT also directed telecommunication companies to disconnect after failing re-verification.

In a press release, the Ministry of Communications stated, "The coordinated effort underscores a mutual dedication to public safety and the preservation of telecommunications infrastructure integrity, fostering a secure digital environment."

The DoT has taken such steps in the case of cybercrime. On Tuesday, DoT disconnected a phone number used in a financial scam, as well as blocked 20 mobile handsets associated with the number, an official statement said.