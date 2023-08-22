Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Chairman Meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Chairman of ISRO, S Somnath. met Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Delhi on Monday and apprised him of the status and readiness of Chandrayaan-3 for the moon landing scheduled on August 23.Singh was briefed on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and was told “all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday." “In the next two days, the health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored. The final sequence of landing will be loaded two days ahead and tested out," Somnath said.

Launched on 14 July, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched. A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States and China, and mark its emergence as a space power, just ahead of national elections next year.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is also looking to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses.India wants its private space companies to increase their share of the global launch market by fivefold within the next decade.