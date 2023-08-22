Chandrayaan-3 landing: Date, time and details of live streaming

India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23 at around 6:04 PM IST. On Monday, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter formally welcomed Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Module, the Indian Space Research Organisation said."Two-way communication between the two is established," the space agency said

The ISRO in a statement said that "India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface."This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration, the space agency said. The eagerly anticipated Vikram Landing event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:20 Hrs. IST. Check out the details on the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing.

The Chandrayaan-3 landing will be broadcast live on DD National TV and several other news channels. The event will be live-streamed on ISRO's official website at isro.gov.in. The live streaming of the event will also be available on ISRO's YouTube channel and Facebook page.ISRO has invited all schools and educational institutions across the nation to play an active role in this historic event."The institutions are invited to actively publicise this event among your students and faculty and organize the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises," ISRO said.