Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule, says Isro

Indian spacecraft has reached closer to the Moon and is all set to soft-land on the lunar surface by August 23, Wednesday. The ISRO said it successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM) on Sunday. Launched on 14 July, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separated from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday tweeted that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is "on schedule."The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 5:20 pm IST on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.On Chandrayaan 3 mission, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "It is a very big thing for the country. Politics should not happen on this. For years our scientists have worked extremely hard on this project. They deserve all the appreciation...Be it Congress or BJP government, our duty is to support them (scientists)..