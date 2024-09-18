ChatGPT Down?: Users Face Issues While Accessing OpenAI’s Chatbot

Some users reported that they were facing errors while using OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT on Wednesday, September 18. An AI user and content generator took to social media to complain that the mobile app and website were not working.

According to the outage reporting website Downdetector.com, around 200 people reported the outage at around 8.30 am on Wednesday. It is reported that 79% of people face overall down. Approximately 16% of users face issues on the website, and 5% are unable to use the ChatGPT mobile app.

Some users took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain about the outage.

Chat gpt is down ? — Kunal (@knight_17_) September 18, 2024

ChatGPT is down right now — تغريدات سودانية Sudanese tweets (@asfour26094536) September 18, 2024

However, ChatGPT maker OpenAI has not issued any official statement about the outage.