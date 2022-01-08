Chinese-made lidars showcased at CES to promote autonomous driving

San Francisco, Jan 8 Chinese company Hesai has showcased some advanced and low-cost products at the ongoing 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), contributing to the development of the struggling autonomous driving industry.

Hesai, a Shanghai-based high-tech company, showcased AT128, a long-range hybrid solid-state lidar for driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications in mass production passenger and commercial vehicles.

AT128 provides the essential perception capabilities that L3+ autonomous vehicles require and could be seamlessly integrated onto the vehicle, Connie Su, the company's public relations director, told Xinhua.

"AT128 has a ranging capability of 200 meters at 10 per cent reflectivity, with effective ground detection as far as 70 meters. It is one of the few hybrid solid-state lidars on the market that can detect objects at such a long range, while also reaching such a high measurement frequency," she said.

Apart from high reliability, AT128 greatly simplifies the traditional complex assembly process, thus increasing manufacturing efficiency and consistency for mass production needs. The sensor will begin mass production in 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hesai also unveiled a new sensor, QT128, a short-range lidar with 105 degree ultra-wide vertical field of view, providing blind spot solution for robotaxis and robotrucks. QT128 will begin mass production in 2023.

Lidar, an acronym of "light detection and ranging," is a key equipment used in control and navigation for autonomous driving vehicles. Researchers forecast that by 2025, approximately eight million autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicles will run on the road.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor