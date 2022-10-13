Cloud firm Infor opens new development centre in India

Hyderabad, Oct 13 Cloud company Infor on Thursday announced the expansion of its India operations with opening a new development centre here hat will house 3,500 employees.

Built in Hitech City, and spread over 350,000 square feet, the centre will help Infor pioneer digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT to deliver new industry-specific features and functions specialised for industries.

"We welcome strategic investments by global companies to drive growth opportunities and provide a platform for talent to hone their skills," said Telangana IT, Industries and Commerce Minister, KT Rama Rao.

"We are thrilled that several leading technology companies like Infor are deepening their investments in our people and economy," he added.

With this centre, Infor aims to leverage India's diverse and skilled talent pool to drive digital innovation through expanded teams that span various functions, including engineering, operations, and R&D.

"We congratulate Infor on their strategic expansion of the new development campus in Hyderabad," said Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries Principal Secretary.

Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals.

"India is the strategic hub for skilled talents and global technology development for Infor. The expansion of our new development centre in Hyderabad excites us to further strengthen our global efforts toward cloud innovation, engineering, and research," said Kevin Samuelson, chief executive officer at Infor.

