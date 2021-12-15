Corona Vaccine: Google to fire employees for not following COVID-19 vaccination rules

Coronavirus cases have again started to increase across the world. The number of patients has crossed the 27 crore mark. Corona has claimed millions of lives. As countries around the world face the Corona crisis, Omicron has escalated tensions. Meanwhile, vaccination campaigns are in full swing across the country. Millions have been vaccinated.

Amid omicron scare Google has made an important decision. Google has said it will fire it's employees who have not been vaccinated. This is claimed in a report. Google has warned its employees that they will lose their salaries if they do not comply with covid vaccination rules, otherwise they will be fired. CNBC reported this on Tuesday, citing internal documents. A memo circulated by senior Google officials said, "Employees must report their vaccination status to the company by December 3 and upload proof documents. After that date, the company will begin contacting employees who have not been vaccinated or vaccinated."

"Employees who do not comply with vaccination rules by January 18 will be sent on paid leave from the company for 30 days. The employer will then place them on "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months before terminating them. But "we are committed to doing everything possible to help our staff with corona vaccination and to support our vaccination policy."