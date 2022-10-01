Cred introduces 'Scan & Pay' feature for UPI payments

Bengaluru, Oct 1 Credit card bill payment platform Cred on Saturday launched 'Scan & pay', a UPI payment experience for members on the app.

The members can make UPI payments from their bank accounts linked to the CRED app, by scanning any QR code.

"The all-new Cred pay experience builds on top of this with privacy-first features, personalisation and other member exclusives," said Kunal Shah, Founder, Cred.

The company said that every ‘Scan & Pay' payment is protected and if the payment is stuck and awaiting confirmation from the recipient's bank, "Cred members can skip the anxiety and initiate another transaction".

Members can be assured that they will be credited money back in cases where a payment has been debited, not reached the recipient, and is later deemed successful, said the company.

This feature is available as a CRED member privilege for payments made using ‘Scan & Pay'.

The members using ‘Scan & Pay' can get 2 times rewards at partner merchants, deals on marquee brands, cashbacks and curated experiences, the company informed.

Partner brands offering curated rewards to Cred members using ‘Scan & Pay' range from Starbuck, Shoppers Stop, Puma, and Chaayos, among others.

"The country's top 1 per cent have set the stage for how India consumes and we believe they deserve an experience that celebrates their contribution," said Shah.

