CSIR, ICMR hold high-level meeting to chart joint health research roadmap

New Delhi, Nov 25 The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Tuesday convened a high-level brainstorming meeting with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to strengthen an integrated roadmap for joint health research, said the Ministry of Science & Technology.

The meeting, held at the CSIR Science Centre in the national capital, was co-chaired by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of the CSIR, and Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the ICMR and Secretary of the Department of Health Research.

“During the deliberations, the two organisations reviewed the progress of major ongoing collaborative initiatives, including CSIR molecules moving into clinical trials, the status of ICMR-supported Centres of Advanced Research in CSIR laboratories, and the implementation of big-ticket projects,” the Ministry said.

“The need to continue and expand wastewater surveillance for multiple pathogens across cities, hospitals, and communities was highlighted, with a consensus to strengthen joint efforts through the One Health Mission,” it added.

The experts also discussed the respective roles and responsibilities of CSIR and ICMR in the development of novel molecules and drugs, including systematic clinical trials and the use of ICMR’s large-animal toxicity testing facilities.

Further, the AcSIR–ICMR Ph.D. programme was reviewed, with an emphasis on expanding opportunities for young researchers, including the integration of ICMR fellowships alongside CSIR fellowships.

Dr. Kalaiselvi and Dr. Bahl underscored the importance of converging CSIR’s scientific and technological strengths with ICMR’s public health mandate to achieve high-impact national outcomes.

“They highlighted the need for time-bound progress, enhanced coordination, and structured mechanisms for co-development of technologies -- including a jointly planned, digitally controlled medical emergency drone service,” the Ministry said.

The experts reiterated “to intensify collaboration, streamline joint project development, and expand engagement across emerging domains such as biomedical science, diagnostics, digital health, and environmental health surveillance,” it added.

