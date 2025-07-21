Digital governance is a necessity: Maha CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 21 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Maharashtra has taken the lead in digital regulation and systems, asserting that digital governance is not just a requirement but a necessity.

“All government services, government schemes will reach the people easily through this online system. Common people will get all government services in one place. 'No Office Day' means that no person will have to come to the office and offline processes will end,” he said at the MoU signing function between the Directorate of Information Technology and the 'Samagra' organisation.

Stating that all individuals must participate in this online process, CM Fadnavis said that all government services are being brought on platforms like WhatsApp because it is becoming easier for common people to use WhatsApp.

“A schedule will be set for this process, and targets and time limits will also be set for each department. Therefore, it will be possible to reach these services to the common people as soon as possible,” he added.

CM Fadnavis said that if all the departments work in coordination to provide all government services online, government services will be made available to the people efficiently, and this will increase credibility.

He wished for the fundamental transformation that would be brought about by the agreement signed with the Information Technology Department and Samagra.

On this occasion, Cultural Affairs, Information and Technology Minister Ashish Shelar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Iqbal Singh Chahal, Principal Secretary of the Rural Development Department Eknath Dawle, Managing Director of the Directorate of Information Technology Kanhuraj Bagate, Development Commissioner Dipendra Singh Kushwaha, Founder and CEO of 'Samagra' Gaurav Goyal, Chief Technician Rahul Kulkarni, Manager Anay Gogate, Director Alkesh Vadawani among others were present.

