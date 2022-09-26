DIZO partners Optiemus Electronics to manufacture products in India

New Delhi, Sep 26 Glonal technology brand DIZO on Monday announced a partnership with Optiemus Electronics to manufacture its products locally for its consumers in India.

With Optiemus, the company will manufacture its smartwatches and audio wearables in the country.

The brand has already started manufacturing some of its products including ‘DIZO Watch D' in the country.

"From selling out products within minutes of first sale to touching 1 million consumer base in just five months of inception to being rated as one of the top five smartwatch brands and fastest growing brands in audio wearables, our journey has been nothing less than a dream come true," said Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India.

"Our alliance with Optiemus Electronics only supports our commitment towards India and the Indian consumers," he added.

Optiemus Electronics has its manufacturing plant in Noida and brings a legacy of successful partnerships with the top Consumer tech brands, including One Plus, Oppo, LG, HTC, Jio, Nokia, Harman and Noise, among others.

Since its inception, DIZO has launched over 30 products including smartwatches, earbuds, neckbands, beard trimmers, hair dryer, feature phones and smartphone accessories.

As per the recent reports by Counterpoint Research, DIZO ranked among the top 5 smartwatch brands in the country. The brand claims to have over 490 service centres in more than 460 cities in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor