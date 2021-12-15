Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner to make your home more smarter

New Delhi, Dec 15 The growing concerns around indoor air pollution has resulted in more awareness about vacuum cleaners in India and various companies are now trying different ways to tap the market for smart homes.

One such company Dyson recently launched a powerful vacuum cleaner called ‘V11Absolute Pro' cord-free in the country for Rs 52,990.

We used the machine for around a week and here is what we think about it.

In terms of power, the V11 is more powerful than its predecessor, the V10. Dyson has increased suction power on the new vacuum cleaner by 40 per cent compared to the V10, thanks to its new digital motor.

The motor on the V11 spins up to 125,000rpm, same as the V10 and the noise levels on V11 are lower, especially in Eco Mode.

The vacuum's fully-sealed filtration system captures 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns 9 expelling cleaner air. 14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles — such as pollen, bacteria and dust mites — into the bin.

In terms of cleaner heads, the Dyson V11 comes with a high torque cleaner, soft roller cleaner, quick-release service tool, quick-release combination tool, quick-release mini-motorised tool, soft dusting brush and a mattress tool.

The cleaner head uses DLS

