Elon Musk Offers Free Premium and Premium+ Features to Eligible Accounts; Details Inside

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that X (formerly Twitter) 's new feature was updated for certain users on Thursday, March 28. In a post on the platform, X owner said that accounts with a large following will receive free access to premium features.

“Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free, and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free,” said Musk in a post on X.

According to Musk, X handles with over 2,500 verified subscribers will get access to the Premium features. Specific details haven't been announced, but based on current offerings, Premium perks likely include an extended character limit for posts. Premium subscribers can also upload videos up to 3 hours long and up to 8GB file size (1080p) (on x.com and X for iOS only).

As a Premium subscriber, you can create a community on X to connect with people who share similar interests. Premium tier subscribers see approximately 50% fewer ads in the For You and Following Timelines.

As a Premium or Premium+ subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts. However, it may still appear in some places, and some features may still reveal that you have an active subscription.

The biggest influencers with over 5,000 verified subscribers will receive the platform's highest tier, Premium+. This likely includes all Premium features and additional benefits, such as monetisation options unavailable to regular users, potentially including subscriber-only content or features. They also get access to GrokAI, the advanced chatbot assistant on X.