Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated baby pic
By IANS | Published: June 5, 2023 09:09 AM2023-06-05T09:09:03+5:302023-06-05T09:30:31+5:30
San Francisco, June 5 Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reacted to an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image, featuring him ...
San Francisco, June 5 Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reacted to an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated image, featuring him as a baby.
Twitter user @alifarhat79 posted the AI-generated image of Musk as a baby and wrote, "BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand."
To this, Musk replied, "Guys, I think I maybe took too much."
Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.
While one user said, "Going to have a hard time reaching the gas pedal on your Tesla."
Another commented, "Now Elon will be like I want to buy Disney."
Meanwhile, last week, Twitter CEO had hailed an AI-generated image of him dancing in an Indian attire, where his digital avatar was seen wearing a sherwani surrounded by people in traditional dresses.
Musk's AI-generated image in a sherwani left several Indian Twitter users in awe.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app