FASTag KYC Update Deadline Extended: New Date Announced, Here's How to Easily Update FASTag

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an extension of the deadline for FASTag KYC (Know Your Customer) update until March 31. Initially set for February 29, the new deadline provides users with an additional month for compliance. As part of the NHAI's One Vehicle, One FASTag initiative, each vehicle will now be associated with a single FASTag, which cannot be transferred to another vehicle. NHAI has taken this decision in consideration of potential issues faced by Paytm FASTag users, ensuring they have adequate time to comply with the KYC requirements.

NHAI has urged individuals to promptly update their KYC details to avoid any inconvenience in toll payments on national highways. Failure to update FASTag KYC by March 31 could result in the deactivation of your FASTag account.

To update KYC details, vehicle owners must submit specific documents, including:

Vehicle Registration Certificate

Driver's License

PAN Card or Voter ID Card

Additionally, proof of address documents such as Aadhaar card, passport, and a passport-size photograph are required. It is essential to ensure that all necessary documentation is provided to facilitate a smooth update process and uninterrupted toll payments.

To update your FASTag KYC information, you can follow these steps:

Using FASTag Wallet App:

Download the FASTag wallet app of the company from which you obtained your FASTag onto your mobile device.

Log in using the mobile number associated with your FASTag account.

Navigate to the "My Profile" section within the app and select the "KYC" option.

If your KYC details have not been updated, choose the "KYC Fill" option and input the requested information.

Online Update: