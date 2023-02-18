Fitbit to end adventures, challenges & open groups on March 27

San Francisco, Feb 18 Google-owned Fitbit will remove adventures, challenges and open groups from its application on March 27.

After that, users will only be able to make private closed groups with friends, reports The Verge.

Moreover, all the earned trophies will no longer be available and users have until March 27 to download their data.

The company is also removing Fitbit Studio for developers in favour of its command-line software development kit (SDK).

Fitbit Studio was for developers who wanted to make third-party applications and clockfaces for the platform.

"Fitbit found that these select features had a limited number of active users compared to other offerings, but are unable to confirm specific numbers at this time," Nicol Addison, head of communications at Fitbit and Nest, was quoted as saying.

The company frequently praised its community and social features as a key strength before 2019's Google acquisition.

Its user-to-user challenges have been a feature of the platform for more than ten years and have been imitated by almost all other smartwatch and fitness-tracking platforms, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor