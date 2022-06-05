Fortnite back after being down for hours

San Francisco, June 5 After a longer than the anticipated period of server downtime, Epic Games' Fortnite is reportedly back online.

According to Express.co.uk, Fortnite fans were unable to log in and play, as Epic Games took Battle Royale and Creative offline for server maintenance.

The fans were been given a proper look at the new season, courtesy of a couple of trailers. The new season is called Vibin.

Highlights include Darth Vader and Indiana Jones skins, as well as throwable lightsabers, rollercoaster-style Baller tracks and new rideable animals.

The update is currently available to download. Fans who have downloaded and installed the 21.0 update can jump back in and enjoy Chapter 3, Season 3 in full.

A recent report said that a touchscreen-optimised version of Fortnite is now available to stream via Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service on iOS and Android after four months in closed beta.

It means iPhone users now have another workaround to play one of the most popular games in the world after it was unceremoniously booted from the App Store in August 2020 for bypassing Apple's in-app payment system.

