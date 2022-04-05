Fortnite developer raises charitable funds for Ukraine aid

Fortnite developer Epic Games has raised a total of USD 144 million for Ukraine relief efforts, in a commendable span of two weeks.

The funds collected are to be used for orgzations providing humtarian aid to people affected by Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Epic Games announced the USD 144 million aid to Ukraine through a tweet on Monday, claiming to donate all of its proceeds from the game. Microsoft joined the effort by donating net proceeds from all sales of Fortnite content on Microsoft Store during the period of March 20 - April 3.

Having raised USD 36 million on its first day alone, Fortnite announced the final figure of USD 144 million yesterday, saying that the money would go to five orgzations: UNICEF; the U.N.'s World Food Programme; United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; Direct Relief, and Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen food-relief orgzation, reported Variety.

The fundraising effort included all monetary purchases made over the past two weeks, including V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs such as the Voidlander Pack sold for real money.

According to the developers, retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Buck cards were also included if they were redeemed in-game during this period.

Epic Games isn't the only gaming developer to raise funds for humtarian aid to Ukraine. Last month, League of Legends developer Riot Games also raised around USD 5.4 million, while Humble Bumble managed to raise USD 20 million.

( With inputs from ANI )

