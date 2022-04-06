Furrion launches newest range of outdoor smart televisions

Furrion has launched a new line of Outdoor Smart Televisions which will work for Fully Shaded, Partially Sunny and Fully Sunny Areas outside homes. For the unversed, Furrion, are leaders in the outdoor living category. The Aurora Partial Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV, the Aurora Full Shade Smart 4K LED Outdoor TV, and the all-new Aurora Full Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV. All TVs now run on the WebOS smart platform, include the new RangeXtend external antennas for stronger Wi-Fi signal, and both the Full Sun and Partial Sun TVs come with XtremeShield IK08-rated tempered glass screen for protection against impacts and scratches. Inspired by the outdoors.

Furrion’s outdoor televisions not only offer an excellent viewing experience but are also built to last featuring a weatherproof design that withstands some of the harshest conditions. All three televisions provide excellent viewing capabilities for a range of outdoor settings and lighting. Furrion Aurora TVs are weatherproof in all conditions, and are engineered to withstand the harsh effects of UV rays, rain, snow, dirt, insects, and humidity. Their weatherproof housing and IP54 rating means Aurora is built to last, and the weather-resistant media bay offers even more protection for inputs and outputs. Additionally, the Full Sun and Partial Sun TVs feature a XtremeShield IK08-rated tempered glass screen. Furrion designed the Aurora TVs with an exceptional outdoor viewing experience in mind. Brightness levels are tailored for sun or shade your TV is exposed to, moment to moment. The new Aurora lineup brings HDR10 for vivid colors and deep, rich contrast. The Aurora Partial Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV, the Aurora Full Shade Smart 4K LED Outdoor TV, and the Aurora Full Sun 4K Smart LED Outdoor TV are available for purchase beginning in April on Best Buy and Amazon.