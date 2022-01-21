Galaxy S22 Exynos variants may launch in few regions

Seoul, Jan 21 Samsung will be shipping the upcoming Galaxy S22 series in two SoC variants namely the Exynos 2200 as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and now a new report has revealed a list specifying which region can expect which variant of the S22 series.

According to tipster Dohyun Kim, the Exynos variants will be primarily made available in the European markets, reports GizmoChina.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant will be available in North and South America along with East Asia, South East Asia (India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, etc.), and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand). West Asia and the Middle East along with Africa will get a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon variants likely on a nation-by-nation basis.

Samsung Galaxy S22 could carry a starting price of $899, which is about $100 more compared to its predecessor.

The pricing of several important components for smartphones has increased by 30-40 per cent while pricing for the power management chips and image sensor chips has increased by 10-15 per cent.

Samsung hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units.

At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively.

The upcoming Galaxy S22 series Indian variant will skip the next gen Exynos in favour of the Snapdragon SoC for the first time ever in the region.

