Galaxy S23 likely to feature slightly thicker bezels than its predecessor

Seoul, Sep 16 South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship phone Galaxy S23 will reportedly come with slightly thicker bezels than the Galaxy S22.

Samsung will be widening all four bezels for the Galaxy S23 by 0.15mm. This will not make a huge difference, but it could make the device look slightly bulkier than its predecessor, citing a tipster, GizmoChina reported.

Recently, the tipster also revealed that the Galaxy S23 will have the same 6.1-inch display, but it will be slightly longer and wider than the existing model and the extra 0.15mm bezels explain how.

The upcoming Galaxy S23 series is said to feature no upgrades in terms of display size. However, they may feature better specs, like supporting a higher peak brightness level, lower power consumption, and more.

The S23 series may have three models Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The top-tier S23 Ultra is said to feature some serious upgrades.

A recent report suggests the device will feature a 200MP primary sensor on the back having a size of 1/1.3 inches and 0.6Im sized pixels and a larger aperture of f/1.7 for getting in more light.

All the models in the series are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Soc and will focus on battery efficiency.

The galaxy S23 series will launch in 2023.

