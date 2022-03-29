Global 5G mobile subscriptions to cross 4.39 bn by 2027

New Delhi, March 29 As the fifth generation technology witnesses great adoption, 5G mobile subscriptions globally are expected to cross 4.39 billion by 2027, a new report said on Tuesday.

North-East Asia is likely to have the highest number of subscriptions of over 1 billion, with Central and Eastern Europe expected to record the least number of subscriptions at 230 million, according to data obtained by Stockapps.com.

"The 5th generation connectivity is quickly gaining popularity as the new age of the Internet rolls by. It is especially a crucial factor driving the Internet of Things and is expected to increase significantly in the coming years," said Edith Reads from stockapps.com.

In 2020, North Asia accounted for 120 million of the global 216 million 5G mobile subscriptions. Central and Eastern Europe accounted for the least subscriptions, with about 220,000 subscriptions.

According to the findings, North East Asia will continue leading in the 5G adaptation.

Since 2020, adoption in the region has been growing consistently to get to over 830 million in 2022.

It is expected that the region will maintain consistent growth over the years to get to 1.6 billion in 2027, said the report.

The Middle East and Africa will also record an incredible surge, increasing from 1.46 million to 310 million subscriptions in 2027.

Data shows that by 2023, connected cars will form around 19 million endpoints, making up the most extensive base of the 5G IoT endpoints.

Other significant 5G and IoT factors include surveillance cameras and fleet telematics.

