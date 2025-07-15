Global PC shipments surge over 4 pc to 63 million units in April-June

New Delhi, July 15 Worldwide PC shipments reached over 63 million units in the second quarter of calendar year 2025, rising over 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY), a report said on Tuesday.

PC makers shipped a total of 63,225 million units in the March-June quarter, a rise of 4.4 per cent as compared to 60,541 million units in the corresponding quarters a year ago, according to Gartner’s preliminary report.

"In the second quarter of 2025, enterprise demand outpaced consumer demand, underpinned by Windows 11 migrations and pandemic-era desktop renewals, while consumer refreshes slowed as buyers deferred purchases,” said Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner.

Lenovo remained the top contributor in terms of volume in global shipment, holding 26.9 per cent market share, followed by HP Inc (22.3 per cent), Dell (15.6 per cent) and Apple (9 per cent).

"There were no major changes in the top five vendor rankings worldwide in the second quarter of 2025; meanwhile, Lenovo saw a decent growth in global PC shipments among the top five vendors at 13.9 per cent YoY," the report noted.

Except Dell, all major manufacturers saw a growth in their shipment varying 3 per cent to 13 per cent. Dell Shipment fell 3 per cent to 9,832 million units as compared to 10,140 million units in Q2 2024.

Lenovo shipped 17,038 million units in Q2 2025, and HP's shipment stood at 14,124 million units. At the same time, Dell shipped 9,832 million units and Apple's numbers were 5,699 million units.

Meanwhile, the PC shipment is expected to rise by over 2 per cent in 2025. Various factors like surge in inventory, ongoing Window 11 replacement will contribute in the growth of shipment activities.

“PC shipments are forecast to rise 2.4% in 2025, propelled by a tariff-driven front-loaded inventory surge in the first half of 2025 in the U.S., and ongoing Windows 11 replacement cycles in the rest of the world," said Padhi.

In the second half of 2025, shipment growth is expected to plateau as vendors draw down stock in response to demand, potentially creating excess inventory by year-end, he added.

