Good news! 4g smartphones price in India may get huge price cut soon

The use of smartphones is increasing day by day. The number of smartphones in many homes has increased due to online classes and work from home. Even if all goes well, the current demand can be maintained to some extent. On the other hand, smartphone companies have also increased the prices of their mobiles in the last one year. But this year, it could be a relief to consumers. Smartphone companies in India may decide to reduce the prices of 4G smartphones, said Navbharat Times. The report says that the biggest reason behind this is 5G. This year, 5G connectivity will be introduced in the country. A few days ago, a list of cities getting next generation network connectivity was also released. So soon the price of 4G smartphones could also be slashed.

With the launch of 5G network in India, customers will be able to access high speed internet on their smartphones. Calling and other facilities are also expected to improve. Therefore, the demand for 5G smartphones may increase. This could affect the price of 4G smartphones. Smartphones in the budget segment can be as cheap as Rs 1,000. The reduction in the price of high-end smartphones can go up to Rs 10,000. Smartphone companies can also reduce the number of 4G mobiles. Many of the models currently on the market come with 5G connectivity and the 5G smartphone also runs 4G network. As a result, consumers are increasingly turning to 5G smartphones for a small fee. Recently, Realme India CEO Madhav Seth had said in an interview that his company would launch more than half of the 5G smartphones this year.