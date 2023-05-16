Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing

San Francisco, May 16 Google has released a new update to its AI chatbot Bard, improving the ability to provide summaries of information and tell users where that information has come from.

"We've updated Bard with better summarisation capabilities by incorporating advances we've developed in our large language models," Google said.

With the new update, users will be able to ask Bard to summarise a specific article or story, or to provide a quick explanation of a topic without going into too much detail.

Moreover, the tech giant is also "making sources more useful".

"Bard can now help you identify which parts of a response match a source. For the responses with sources, you'll see numbers alongside the response. By clicking on the numbers you will now be able to identify the section of the text that matches the source and easily navigate to it," Google stated.

This is the third update to Bard released this month.

Meanwhile, Google has now removed the waiting list and opened the AI chatbot to over 180 countries and territories, including India, after initially rolling out Bard in the UK and the US.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor