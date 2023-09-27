Google celebrates 25th birthday with a special doodle

Washington DC [US], September 27 : Search engine giant Google turned 25 on Wednesday.

Marking the special occasion, the company unveiled a special doodle on its homepage.

The doodle shows all the previous logos of the company and ends with the letters ‘oo’ replaced by ’25’ in the word ‘Google’.

Google was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in September 1998, as part of a PhD project. The two ideated the firm in 1995. By 1996, they had reportedly built a search engine, initially called 'BackRub', that used links to determine the importance of individual web pages.

“Much has changed since 1998 — including our logo as seen in today’s Doodle — but the mission has remained the same: to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Billions of people from all over the globe use Google to search, connect, work, play, and SO much more! Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together,” the Google Doodle blog stated.

Interestingly, Google was originally founded on September 4, 1998. According to reports, in 2005, the company changed the birth date to September 27 to make it coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that the search engine was indexing.

